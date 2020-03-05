EU should pressure US over gas production’s climate impact – former US energy official

Clean Energy Wire: How has the shale boom in the US changed the international energy landscape and US relations with other countries?

Samantha Gross: The shale boom has completely re-written the energy landscape. If you look back before it all started, when we talked about ‘peak oil’ it used to mean peak supply. Now, it means peak demand. It’s just completely changed the narrative. If we’re going to move away from gas, then the scarcity and resulting high prices will not be the reason.

As far as US relations with other countries, it has gotten interesting. We don’t rely on some of those countries for supply in nearly the way we used to. Over the years we’ve pulled back from importing more oil. At the same time, China’s demand and that of other parts of developing Asia has really just exploded. So when you think about who plays the role of soaking up supply, it’s completely shifted away from us and over to Asia.

Something that this administration in particular isn’t thinking about enough is that, just because we have a lot of oil and gas here and we’re now the biggest producer, we’re somehow insulated from global markets. Oil is a globally traded commodity, it’s priced on global markets and that price will affect us, whether we produce it here or not. It does change how we relate to the world and how the world relates to us. However, it’s not this total pullback that I think a lot of the American public would like to see.